IMI plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for IMI’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMIAY. UBS Group cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,860 ($22.41) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,681.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

