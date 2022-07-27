Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.49 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.