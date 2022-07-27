Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.49 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

