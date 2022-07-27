Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 6,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Impinj Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

