Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.72 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,534.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,534.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.