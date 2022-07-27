Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $762,904.51 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016629 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00033747 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.