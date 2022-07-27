IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 12531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$49.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

About IMV

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.