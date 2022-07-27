Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

