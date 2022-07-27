Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,796,721 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Infosys

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

