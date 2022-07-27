Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

IIPR opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.