Insider Buying: Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) Director Richard Norman Zimmer acquired 50,000 shares of Ascot Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,272.42.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:AOT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.47 million and a PE ratio of -18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

