Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.94. 2,609,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

