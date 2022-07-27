Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 3,514.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,934. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

