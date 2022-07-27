Insured Finance Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $203,138.79 and approximately $571.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031800 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,102 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.