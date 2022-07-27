International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on September 10th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,237,000 after purchasing an additional 315,733 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 626,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 609,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,235,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.