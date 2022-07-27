International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

IBM opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

