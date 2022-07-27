Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.53

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $64.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00030453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,576,151 coins and its circulating supply is 249,590,683 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

