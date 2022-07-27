Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.53

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $64.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00030453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,576,151 coins and its circulating supply is 249,590,683 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
