Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

