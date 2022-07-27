Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

