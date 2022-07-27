Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $656,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.20. 757,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,224,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.68.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

