Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
