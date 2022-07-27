Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $627.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.76 and its 200 day moving average is $697.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.