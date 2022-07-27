Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

