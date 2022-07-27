IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.85. 1,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.99% of IQ Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

