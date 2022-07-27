iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBB stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.