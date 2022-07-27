iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 821.8% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 821.8% from the June 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 30,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

