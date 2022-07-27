iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HDV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. 6,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

