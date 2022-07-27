iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 50,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,529. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.