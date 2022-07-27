iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.