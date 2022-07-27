iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $28,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,193,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 56,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,927. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

