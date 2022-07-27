iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.90

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and traded as low as $22.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 700,927 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth about $508,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.