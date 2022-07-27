iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

