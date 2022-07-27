iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. 657,323 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

