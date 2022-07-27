iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 50,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.