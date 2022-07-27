Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Chase worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chase by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $893.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

