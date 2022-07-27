Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Computer Services worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services Trading Up 0.1 %

CSVI stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. Computer Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Computer Services Announces Dividend

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

About Computer Services

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.