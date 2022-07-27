Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyperfine were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $7,250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $7,250,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyperfine

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 52,848 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,436.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,508 shares in the company, valued at $398,908.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyperfine Profile

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

