IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,868,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,382.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 590,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

