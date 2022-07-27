J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 17,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

JILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 198.02 and a beta of 1.45.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $157.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in J.Jill by 10.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

