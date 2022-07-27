Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

