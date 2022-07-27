Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,380 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 57,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.