Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,899 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.2% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,224,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

