Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. 2,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,473. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

