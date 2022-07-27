Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $13.77 on Wednesday, hitting $427.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,534. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

