Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $85,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. 11,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,253. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

