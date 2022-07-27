Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,883. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

