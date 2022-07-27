Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $25.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 222,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.