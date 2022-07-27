Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

