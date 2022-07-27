Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $145,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 260,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 55,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.