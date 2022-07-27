Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 44,208 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,921,539 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.