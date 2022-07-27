Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 96,339 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $35,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

