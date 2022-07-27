Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,515 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.18% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 80,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

